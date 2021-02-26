The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a 2021 collective bargaining agreement with the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 49, on Feb. 16.

Consistent with agreements that have been reached with other county bargaining groups, the agreement states effective Jan. 1, a 0% general salary adjustment will be applied; effective the beginning of the year, a one-time 2% lump sum of salary will be paid; effective July 9, a one-time $1,000 lump sum salary payment will be made.

