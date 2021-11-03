The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Law Enforcement Labor Services Local #215 Deputy Sheriff Sergeants Oct. 19.

The county’s tentative agreement with the Deputy Sheriff Sergeants and specific items were awarded by an arbitrator, and the terms of the award are on the first pay period following the effective date of the contract, a one-time 2% of salary will be paid in a lump sum; on the first pay period following the effective date of the contract, a one-time $1,000 wage lump sum payment will be paid effective Dec. 31, 2021, a 2% market adjustment to the salary range maximum will occur for the job classification; and the uniform allowance for 2021 shall be $900.

The contract also specifies the county’s contribution to health insurance premiums.

