The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved contracts April 27 for construction site services.
The summer’s road construction work will include 12 projects valued at more than $35 million, including the Highway 36/Manning Avenue interchange, reconstructing Woodbury Drive from Dale Road to Bailey Road, and the Highway 36 frontage road realignment at Osgood Avenue in Oak Park Heights.
The contracts are: with WSB & Associates Inc. for $355,000 for construction surveying and staking services with WSB & Associates Inc. for $356,300 for construction inspection services, which will provide additional personnel and resources to administer, inspect, and survey several of the construction projects; and with Alliant Engineering Inc. for $124,110 for environmental inspection services for the construction projects.
