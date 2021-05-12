The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved two applications April 27 for events set for the 2021 Washington County Fair in Baytown Township.
The applications were from the VFW Post 323 Auxiliary to conduct off-site gambling at the Washington County Fair, Aug. 4 – 8 and from Afton Bayport Lakeland Lions Club to conduct bingo at the County Fair
An application to conduct off-site gambling can be made by organizations that meet the state law requirements. After approval by the County Board, the applications are sent to the State Gambling Board for consideration.
