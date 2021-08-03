The Washington County Board of Commissioners appointed Neng Lor as the Washington County Drivers License Agent and the Washington County Deputy Registrar July 27.
Lor will oversee the offices in Stillwater, Forest Lake and Woodbury. State laws provide for the appointment of a County Drivers License Agent and Deputy Registrar. Lor serves as the Division Manager of the county’s license and service centers.
