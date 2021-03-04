The Washington County Board of Commissioners accepted the 2020 Urban Area Security Initiative Grant Agreement between the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office March 2.

The grant is for $183,750 and runs through June 30, 2022.

The UASI grant program assists high-threat, high-density urban areas in efforts to build and sustain capabilities necessary to respond to and recover from acts of terrorism.

The grant will fund planning, equipment, training, and exercises.

The grant award does not require any local match.

