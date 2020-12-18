A Washington County contract with Bluestone Physicians Services to do COVID-19 testing in the county has been extended by the County Board to June 30, 2021.

The County Board extended the contract Dec. 15.

In addition, the County Board approved a contract with Bluestone Physicians to assist in managing COVID-19 vaccinations.

Bluestone Physician Services will continue to provide COVID-19 testing for high-risk and high-need populations in the county, according to a press release from the county. The primary focus of its work will include targeting and offering testing at residential care facilities, such as long-term care and group home settings, but may be expanded to include other community-based settings.

In addition to testing, the second agreement with Bluestone Physician Services is for onsite vaccination services in long-term care settings, including site coordination, roster maintenance, consents, administration, and documentation of vaccines, tracking of adverse reactions, tracking and follow-up of a two-step vaccine, and reporting to the Minnesota Immunization Information Connection system.

That contract runs through Dec. 31, 2021, and will not exceed $500,000.

Load comments