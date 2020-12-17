WASHINGTON (AP) —President-elect Joe Biden nominated Stillwater native Denis McDonough, as the United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs on Dec. 10.
McDonough was an all-conference defensive back on the Ponies football team and graduated from Stillwater Area High School in 1988. McDonough, who served through most of Obama’s eight years as National Security Council chief of staff, deputy national security adviser and finally as White House chief of staff, was plucked to lead the sprawling Department of Veterans Affairs.
Interim principal selected to lead Brookview Elementary
Gina Doe has been selected to serve as the interim principal of Brookview Elementary for the remainder of the school year.
Doe has spent the past two years working as the assistant principal of Stillwater Middle School. Prior to coming to Stillwater she was dean of students at Chippewa Middle School in Mounds View.
She began her career as a science teacher and also served as an instructional coach. She holds her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in teaching from the University of St. Thomas.
“We are excited to have Gina serve as the interim principal,” said Jennifer Cherry, assistant superintendent. “Ms. Doe is a warm and welcoming, top-notch school administrator. She is the perfect person to step into the position at this time and will hit the ground running as the new leader for Brookview.”
