Marine on St. Croix City Council member and Army veteran Charlie Anderson announced on March 10 that he is seeking the GOP endorsement at the March 19 Senate District 33 convention for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 33B.
The newly created district includes Bayport, Oak Park Heights, Stillwater, Stillwater Township, May Township, Scandia, Forest Lake and Marine on St Croix.
“Marine is a village of volunteers. Our strength is our commitment to a shared civic life, rolling up our sleeves to take care of each other and get the job done,” Anderson said while announcing his candidacy. “There are many different perspectives in Marine, and that’s what has made it an honor for me to represent all citizens on the city council. I look forward to similar priorities in the House, especially the responsible use of hard-earned tax dollars.”
Anderson is a Captain with the Minnesota Army National Guard. He returned in February 2022 from a yearlong deployment to the Middle East as the Military Intelligence Officer for Task Force 1-194 Armor headquartered in Brainerd.
He helped lead the historic noncombatant evacuation operation from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan in August, 2021.
“We need strong leadership at the Capitol to ensure our police officers, deputies, and first responders are supported with the best statutes, licensure standards, training, equipment, compensation, and support (to include mental health). Working together, I believe this is my opportunity to help do that at a public policy level,”
Anderson lives in Marine on St Croix with his wife and their four children. The Andersons are active parishioners at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Stillwater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.