AMI Consulting Engineers will design the St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park boat launch improvements, after the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $199,850 contract with the company Nov. 16.

St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park provides public access to the nationally-recognized wild and scenic St. Croix River via the boat launch. The bottom of the existing boat launch has a steep slope that is susceptible to erosion and has been scoured from users power-loading their boats. When water levels are low, users have a hard time launching their boats with the steep slope and boat trailers are bottoming out, causing damage to trailers and axles.

The project will improve the functionality of the launch area, and will: replace the bottom portion of the concrete boat launch; dredge the harbor and channel; resurface the parking lot; add a new fishing pier in the harbor with an ADA accessible trail connection from the parking lot and add new vault toilets.

Information from the engineering design will allow the county to prepare plans and bidding documents for the project.

Load comments