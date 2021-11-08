Alliant Engineering Inc. will do final design on the County Road 65, or Oakgreen Avenue, improvement project, after the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $537,180 contract with the company Sept. 14.
County Road 65 is a major collector roadway in West Lakeland and Baytown townships, and serves about 3,000 vehicles per day. This roadway has a number of existing deficiencies, including no engineered drainage system, heaving during spring thaw, severe cracking, no turning lanes, and sightline concerns.
A preliminary design study was conducted in 2018 and 2019 to identify the needs along County Road 65 now and into the future. Through the preliminary design process, the project team engaged with the public to create project goals and a preferred design. In 2019, a preferred design layout was finalized that meets the needs of the county, the townships, and the public. As this is a larger improvement project on a non-state aid highway, with the pavement on this roadway amongst the worst in the county, this project was selected as one the county’s first sales tax projects. The roadway received minor pavement preservation work in 2016, when it was determined that the roadway would need a major improvement in the near future.
Construction is expected in 2023.
