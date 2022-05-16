Last year, the city of Stillwater hosted its Independence Day Celebration without a fireworks dis-play because supply chain issues made it prohibitively expensive. This year, the city will pull out all the stops for its July 4 celebration held downtown in Lowell Park.
“Everything’s back,” City Councilor Michael Polehna said during a city Council meeting on May 2 where the council approved the annual event by a unanimous (5-0 vote). Polehna helps organize the annual celebration.
The fireworks will move to the middle of the river by placing the city’s barge in the river, and fire them off of the structure.
“We’re going to shoot the fireworks closer to the shore. It’ll be closer so they’ll look cooler,” Polehna said.
In prior years, the fireworks were launched across the river on the Wisconsin side.
RES Pyrotechnics will provide all the explosives for $45,000. The entire cost for all aspects of the event will be $57,000. The city budgeted $48,000 and received $6,000 in donations so far.
Other than fireworks, the city’s Independence Day celebration will include the St Croix Jazz Orchestra performing at Pioneer Park for two hours prior to the fireworks. Paul Barber of BAM! Productions will provide two bands at the Lowell Park amphitheater from 5:30 – 9:45 p.m.
The two bands will be Junk FM and Bootleg. Jim Coughlin with Battery I, 1st US Artillery will provide the civil war cannons that will fire from Mulberry Point.
The Zephyr Theatre also will join in the fun on July 4 with its own festivities.
The 28-member Mississippi River Brass Band will make a big sound during The Zephyr’s free ice cream social on Independence Day.
The band features flugelhorn, euphoniums, baritones, trombones, tubas and a rhythm section.
Mississippi River Brass Band will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 4 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Cash bar open.
In other business
Council approves chicken permit
The City Council approved a homeowner keeping four chickens at 703 Everett Dr. on a split 3-2 vote.
Stillwater’s permitting process allows for residents to apply to keep backyard chickens, and the permit is reviewed by City Council only if the city receives complaints.
The city received one complaint during the application process; however, Community Development Director Tim Gladhill said that city staff found that the issue could easily be fixed and wouldn’t qualify as a nuisance and staff still recommended approving the permit.
City Councilor Ryan Collins said when he drove by the property, the issue had already been dealt with.
Mayor Ted Kozlowski voiced support of approving the permit as the council’s decision is not set in stone.
“We allow chickens in the city of Stillwater,” Kozlowski noted. “If they do not take care of said chickens, we can always revoke that permit”
Councilor Dave Junker and Mike Polehna voted against allowing the permit.
Polehna stated that he has never voted in favor of these types of permit requests because he believes the city shouldn’t allow residents to keep live chickens.
While City Councilor Larry Odebrecht voted in favor of the permit approval, he would like to revoke the city’s policy allowing residents to keep chickens.
“We had a homeowner cry foul on this, I would like to revisit the policy again because I don’t believe chickens belong in the city of Stillwater,” Odebrecht said.
Sam Bloomer Way closure
In the consent agenda, The City Council closed Sam Bloomer Way, located in Lowell Park and adjacent to the St. Croix River, to automobile traffic.
“The most recent 2040 comprehensive plan to be closed for automobile traffic to create more of a riverfront promenade,” according to May 3 meeting agenda notes.
Along with the closure of Sam Boomer Way, the portion of Myrtle Street 120 feet west of Sam Bloomer Way will also be closed for engine traffic.
With the closure, the city will work with the police and fire chiefs, to allow access for emergency vehicles while the road remains closed.
