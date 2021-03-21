A-1 Excavating Inc. will replace a box culvert under St. Croix Trail, or County State Aid Highway 21, after the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $214,926 contract with the company March 9.
The project consists of replacing a 10-foot by 7-foot concrete box culvert with a 12-foot by 7-foot concrete box culvert. Additional work will replace the driving surface, widen the shoulders, and replace the guardrail to meet current safety standards. The project is on St. Croix Trail, just south of St. Croix Trail Lane, and is funded by County Program Aid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.