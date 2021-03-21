A-1 Excavating Inc. will replace a box culvert under St. Croix Trail, or County State Aid Highway 21, after the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $214,926 contract with the company March 9.

The project consists of replacing a 10-foot by 7-foot concrete box culvert with a 12-foot by 7-foot concrete box culvert. Additional work will replace the driving surface, widen the shoulders, and replace the guardrail to meet current safety standards. The project is on St. Croix Trail, just south of St. Croix Trail Lane, and is funded by County Program Aid.

