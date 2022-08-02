At the July 21 meeting of the Stillwater Area School Board, some good news on district busing, which was a recurring problem during the 2021-2022 school year. During his scheduled transportation update Director of Operations Mark Drommerhausen told the board that the district’s transportation provider, Schmitty & Sons, had been able to secure enough equipment and drivers to run 79 routes during the coming school year, a return to pre-pandemic levels.
It was welcome news to many Board members, and must come as welcome news to families of students enrolled in the district’s Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) program, who for a time faced uncertainty over the issue of busing. At the Board’s May 26 meeting, several parents of GATE students spoke before the board, concerned that potential cuts could mean that some students, those on the district’s south side in particular, may not be able to attend the program if busing was not provided.
With current resources, students pre-K to 5th grade who live .5 miles or more from school will be eligible for busing, with students in grades 6-12, including GATE enrolled students, living one mile or more from their school being eligible.
Students in grades pre-K through 8 will be signed up automatically for busing; high school students who require busing will need to sign up through the district.
Families of high school students wishing to sign up for busing in the fall can call 651-351-8377. Also, families of pre-k to 8 students who will not need busing are urged to call so drivers can have better numbers for their routes (those families can sign up for busing again any time).
Thursday’s meeting also marked the first for the district’s new superintendent, Dr. Michael Funk, who comes to the SASD from Albert Lea, where he was superintendent.
“One of my first real initiatives coming into the district is getting to know people,” Funk said during his Superintendent’s Report to the Board. “I’ll be meeting with board members individually and really trying to get perspective on what makes Stillwater the great place that it is, and what are some opportunities that we can take to improve the district.”
Funk also responded to a community member who had spoken during the public comment portion of the meeting about gun safety in schools, and the importance of early intervention and heeding warning signs. Funk said, “Having come here as a seasoned superintendent I’m aware of a lot of proactive strategies, and we had a lot of good ones introduced to us tonight that we as a school district can utilize from a social-emotional angle, but I also have 30 years’ experience with the military and different security operations, so we’re going to try to address some of the mental health issues up front, at the same time, I’ve already started to meet with local law enforcement to get some of their security plans, as far as the harder side of keeping people safe.”
The Board voted unanimously to pass several action items, including approval of updates to the District Handbook and a resolution for membership in the Minnesota High School League for 2022-2023. Resolutions calling general and special elections to fill school board seats in the fall as well as a resolution appointing election judges for the November 8, 2022 School District General Elections, which were normal procedural moves for the upcoming elections, were also approved.
Members also voted on renewal of the board’s membership in the Minnesota School Boards Association, which provides guidance, legal counsel and other services to school boards and has an annual membership fee of $14,674.
Board member Tina Riehle raised an objection to renewing the board’s membership, saying, citing cost, and questioning whether the board had become too reliant on the MSBA in their decision making over the years.
“Following everything MSBA recommends to the T is not making us an independent school district. We are becoming a one unified Minnesota school district and we should really be following something that the community wants and not something that an entity that makes money off our district wants instead.”
Responding, several board members, including Board Chair Alison Sherman and board member Katie Hockert, noted that they found the guidance of the MSBA particularly when the board was negotiating legal matters.
The board voted 5-1 to renew the membership with Riehle the single vote against.
