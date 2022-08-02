01

Dr. Michael Funk delivering the Superintendent’s Report at his first Stillwater Area School Board meeting as Superintendent of Schools for the Stillwater Area School District on Thursday, July 21.

At the July 21 meeting of the Stillwater Area School Board, some good news on district busing, which was a recurring problem during the 2021-2022 school year. During his scheduled transportation update Director of Operations Mark Drommerhausen told the board that the district’s transportation provider, Schmitty & Sons, had been able to secure enough equipment and drivers to run 79 routes during the coming school year, a return to pre-pandemic levels.

It was welcome news to many Board members, and must come as welcome news to families of students enrolled in the district’s Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) program, who for a time faced uncertainty over the issue of busing. At the Board’s May 26 meeting, several parents of GATE students spoke before the board, concerned that potential cuts could mean that some students, those on the district’s south side in particular, may not be able to attend the program if busing was not provided.

