Washington County residents interested in becoming a licensed family child care provider in the county may take the first step and view a Web-Ex meeting 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Registration is required by Sept. 22. Registration is possible on the Washington County website by seeing www.co.washington.mn.us and searching “child care licensing,” or calling 651-430-8307 or emailing ComSvsCCLicensing@co.washington.mn.us. Also, call if attending an electronic meeting will be difficult for you.

Basic information regarding the family child care program and requirements for licensing will be discussed.

Attendance is required at one of these meetings before a license can be issued. There is no fee for the informational meetings.

