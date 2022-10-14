Stillwater Gazette and Forest Lake Times are sponsoring House District 33B and Senate District 33 candidate forums Monday, Oct. 17.  The two back-to-back 45-minute forums feature House District 33B candidates: DFL-endorsed Josiah Hill and Republican-endorsed Mark Bishofsky.  Senate District 33 candidates are DFL-endorsed Nancy McClean and Republican-endorsed Karin Housley. 

The first forum will begin at 6:45 p.m. and the second forum is scheduled at 7:45 p.m. with a 15-minute break between them.  The forums will be held at Valley Access Channels studios in Stillwater.  Only the two candidates for each forum will be allowed in the studio during their scheduled time.  Subscribers in Stillwater, Oak Park Heights and Bayport can watch live on Xfinity Channel 16.  Other viewers can watch the House District 33 forum at: https://youtu.be/OXsl06S9A04 and the Senate District 33 forum at: https://youtu.be/eDhxFVWw9U8 

