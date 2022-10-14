Stillwater Gazette and Forest Lake Times are sponsoring House District 33B and Senate District 33 candidate forums Monday, Oct. 17. The two back-to-back 45-minute forums feature House District 33B candidates: DFL-endorsed Josiah Hill and Republican-endorsed Mark Bishofsky. Senate District 33 candidates are DFL-endorsed Nancy McClean and Republican-endorsed Karin Housley.
The first forum will begin at 6:45 p.m. and the second forum is scheduled at 7:45 p.m. with a 15-minute break between them. The forums will be held at Valley Access Channels studios in Stillwater. Only the two candidates for each forum will be allowed in the studio during their scheduled time. Subscribers in Stillwater, Oak Park Heights and Bayport can watch live on Xfinity Channel 16. Other viewers can watch the House District 33 forum at: https://youtu.be/OXsl06S9A04 and the Senate District 33 forum at: https://youtu.be/eDhxFVWw9U8
No questions from the public sent to either newspaper or to Margot Rheinberger, the long-time moderator, will be utilized to avoid potential bias toward or against any candidate. Stillwater Gazette and Forest Lake Times are owned by Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota in Coon Rapids. Please call moderator Rheinberger at 651-439-4199 if you need more information.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.