The Gazette will host a series of candidate forums in late September and October ahead of the upcoming general election in November.
These will include a forum on Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. for the three candidates running for the two seats on the Bayport City Council, and a forum from 7:45 to 8:30 p.m. for the two candidates running in the Oak Park Heights mayoral race.
Both forums will be held at Valley Access Channels studios, Stillwater. Only candidates and event organizers will be allowed in the building because of COVID-19 concerns.
All questions will be provided by The Gazette with a few questions possibly coming from Beth Johnson and Cindy Westrup, the respective moderators of the two forums.
Valley Access Channels will provide live coverage of the forums on Comcast Channel 16 and at www.vactv.org/live with replay of both running until the General Election.
The Gazette will also host a forum for candidates running for Lake Elmo City Council and the Lake Elmo Mayor on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Lake Elmo City Hall, 3800 Laverne Ave. N., Lake Elmo.
The city council forum will run from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. and the mayoral forum will run from 7:45 to 8:30 p.m. The forums will be moderated by Marguerite "Margot" Rheinberger of Stillwater.
Social distancing will be enforced and attendance will be limited because of COVID-19 concerns.
Suburban Community Channels will broadcast and livestream the forums with replays until the General Election.
