Stillwater Police received the following calls for service from Tuesday, July 5 to Saturday, July 16
Tuesday, July 5
• At 1 a.m., officers arrived at the 200 block of S Main St for a report of a fight that took place after a fireworks display. The officers could not find the two persons that were fighting, nor would witnesses offer any information.
Wednesday, July 6
• At 4:20 p.m., Stillwater PD received a report of fraud from a 60-year-old male who had an item listed on Facebook marketplace. A potential buyer wanted him to click on a link. The victim refused to click on the link and made the report to the police. The victim wanted this incident documented in case future incidents take place
Saturday, July 9
• At 11:10 p.m., while on routine patrol an officer discovered an intoxicated male at the 400 block of Nelson Street. The male had fallen out of a vehicle and struck his head on the ground. The incident was cleared through EMS. A family member arrived a short time later. The age for the suspect was not noted.
Sunday, July 10
• At 2:30 a.m., Stillwater officers responded to the 200 block of S Main St. for a report of theft. The report was made from a server at a local bar. The server, a 27-year-old female from Stillwater, reported her server book had been stolen with a lot of money. It had been sitting at a server’s table at 2:08 a.m. when it went missing. The suspect was a 29-year-old male from Detroit Lakes. The server stated that her server book was silver and sparkly. Witnesses claimed they also saw the suspect take the book. Residents near the location had security footage that was motion activated but they were not able to see the suspect take the server book. The server book was found in a dumpster without the money. The total loss was $730.
Monday, July 11
• At 5:50 a.m., Stillwater Police reported to the 100 block of North Braley Street for a report of theft. Upon arrival, the Officer met with the property owners who said they had observed a white male with no shirt stealing their grill cover. They gave a description of the male and provided footage. The Officer recognized the suspect due to multiple incidents in the past. The suspect had an active warrant out from Anoka for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. The officer checked the area and found the suspect, a 50-year-old-male from Ramsey, hiding behind a nearby garage. The suspect was taken into custody without any issues. During a search of the suspect, the officer found a bag of what later tested positive for methamphetamine with a weight of .6 grams. The suspect was transported to Washington County Jail for 5th degree felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor theft, as well as an active warrant out of Anoka County.
Thursday, July 14
• At 11:49 a.m., officers reported the location of the 1200 block of South Braley for a report of a stolen scooter at Lily Lake Park. The victim, a 14-year-old male from Lake Elmo, stated it was around 9:45 a.m. when he arrived to go fishing at the park. He left his scooter at the edge of a walking path. He left for 20 minutes and when he came back the scooter was gone. The victim noted that three males were near the area when he left his scooter. One of the males had a skateboard and when he came back the skateboard was there, but his scooter was gone. Total loss, approximately $200.
Friday, July 15
• A Stillwater officer observed a vehicle driving above the 30-mph limit at the 1100 block of Curve Crest Blvd. The Officer used his front antenna to measure the vehicle’s speed which was 52 mph. After flashing his lights, the vehicle continued driving for a short time and then turned into a townhome parking lot. The suspect estimated his own speed to be about 45 mph. The officer requested a safe and sober detail officer and the officer responded and detected an odor of alcohol on the suspect. They performed a field sobriety test and the suspect had PBT results of. 198. The suspect, a 31-year-old male from St. Paul, was placed under arrest for DWI. The initial officer spoke with the suspect’s mother and let him know what was happening. The mother took his vehicle for the night and parked it in her garage to avoid towing.
Saturday, July 16
• At 2:06 p.m., a Stillwater officer was dispatched to the 200 block of S Main St. for a report of smoke in the building at that location. Shortly after arriving, the area was cleared and considered safe by a Stillwater firefighter.
