The contrast in platforms was starkly seen at a Minnesota House District 33B election forum hosted by the Gazette and Forest Lake Times Oct. 17 in Stillwater. The forum was moderated by Marguerite “Margot” Rheinberger and saw DFL endorsed candidate Josiah Hill, and Republican endorsed candidate Mark Bishofsky at odds regarding most major issues such as inflation, public safety and public health.

Rheinberger asked the candidates how they would address inflation and what ideas they have to combat it.

Load comments