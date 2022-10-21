The contrast in platforms was starkly seen at a Minnesota House District 33B election forum hosted by the Gazette and Forest Lake Times Oct. 17 in Stillwater. The forum was moderated by Marguerite “Margot” Rheinberger and saw DFL endorsed candidate Josiah Hill, and Republican endorsed candidate Mark Bishofsky at odds regarding most major issues such as inflation, public safety and public health.
Rheinberger asked the candidates how they would address inflation and what ideas they have to combat it.
Hill said that the top priority is supporting businesses and finding ways to circulate money in the local economy. He prefaced his response by criticizing the trickle-down economics approach, and suggested a solution through investing in government programming.
“We can do better with a multi-pronged approach to make sure that our workers, and our families and those in need are supported through this. The good news is we have an opportunity to invest there. We have a historically large surplus and strategically investing that can help us through this challenging time,” Hill said.
Bishofsky believes that taxes need to be cut for everyone, and that the state should look into cutting the state income tax, rather than funding more government programming.
“Speaking of the tax surplus, we need to give it back. If someone overpays me, I’m not looking for ways to spend it. The budget year was a year and a half ago, they made the budget, that should be enough, there’s $12 billion right now sitting there that needs to go back to the taxpayers so that they can make ends meet,” Bishofsky said.
Rheinberger asked that in the event of another public health crisis, what factors should the government consider before enacting statewide measures.
Bishofsky, a respiratory therapist, said that the lockdowns and mandates “destroyed the state.” And noted that he believes the DFL’s involvement in lockdown policies chose “winners and losers” in the economy.
“The science is out that the lockdowns didn’t have an effect. You were censored, you were canceled. This is what’s happening here, our first amendment rights are going away. What we saw the last two years has changed a lot of people’s minds on what the government should and shouldn’t be doing and never again can this happen,” he said.
Hill disagreed with Bishofsky’s comment that the way in which the COVID-19 pandemic was handled was something that can never happen again, saying that any other public health crisis would have to be handled on a case by case basis.
“Minnesota wasn’t a unique state in how they approached this and the measures that they took, so I believe that we’d have to take these one at a time to understand what we’re dealing with and make appropriate decisions at that time,” he said
Rheinberger also asked about abortion laws in the state of Minnesota after the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Hill said that he is in full support of a woman’s right to choose what she does with her body, and believes that is between her and her healthcare provider. He noted that he disagreed with rhetoric from the Republican party that abortion is not an issue on the ballot.
“I don’t believe that. I believe that there are members of that party who will stop at nothing to remove these rights from women here in our state… How can we trust the Republican party to not do what they did in 2012 and try to legislate through amendments to our state constitution and finding ways around when the other party holds majority,” he said.
Bishofsky stated that he is pro-life and that he believes all life deserves to be protected, except when the life of the mother is in danger. He did not explicitly state if he believes this is an issue on the ballot.
“I’m called extreme over this, they talk about the women’s choice when it comes to medical but not when it comes to taking a vaccine, that doesn’t count. And a woman, the radical left can’t even define what a woman is anymore,” he said.
Rheinberger asked the candidates how they would better address crime and public safety.
Bishofsky said that criminals should be held accountable for their crimes and that the police should be fully funded and supported.
“We need to support law enforcement, we need to make criminals pay for their crimes. We cannot defund the police and disarm the citizen, that makes no sense,” he said.
Hill said he agreed with Bishofsky that violent criminals should be held accountable and that law enforcement should be fully funded and receive the equipment and support that they need.
“We had an opportunity to invest in our law enforcement community in the last session, but the Republican party walked away from a compromised deal that would have done just that,” he said.
