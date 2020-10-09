Martin

COUNTRY Financial representative Buddy Martin is partnering with Country Sun Farm, 11211 60th St. Lake Elmo, to provide pumpkins for first responders and their families throughout the month of October.

First responder families can show their identification and receive one free pumpkin per family member (up to $5 each).

After picking up their pumpkins, first responder families are invited to participate in a jack-o-lantern contest on Buddy Martin’s COUNTRY Financial Facebook page. The winning families will receive $25 Amazon gift cards. The donation is funded by COUNTRY Financial’s Operation Helping Heroes program, which provides donations for first responders, military, healthcare organizations and teachers.

For more information, visit Country Sun Farm at countrysunfarm.com. The Operation Helping Heroes program was created to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, COUNTRY Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to about 500 first responders and military organizations.

