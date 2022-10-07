This week, Oct. 7, 2022: As part of our ongoing election coverage during the 2022 midterms, we are focusing on state House and Senate races for the area. Candidates were asked a series of questions and their responses follow. Not all candidates responded.
SENATE 33
Karin Housley-R
Age: 58
Previous political/community experience:
I’m a small business owner and have been serving in the senate for ten years. I’ve been involved with the Yellow Ribbon, MN Farm Bureau and Chambers of Commerce. I’m endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, National Association of Independent Businesses, Minnesota Retailers Association, Associated Builders & Contractors and Women Lead.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I’ve been knocking on doors for months and listening to what the residents of our district want lawmakers to do with the surplus, and it’s an overwhelming, “GIVE IT BACK.” Anytime you overpay, which every tax paying Minnesotan just did, to the tune of $9 billion, you should get your money back. I supported and voted for the Senate plan which would give it back through the largest middle income tax cut in state history, including eliminating the unfair tax on senior’s social security. Minnesota is one of a handful of states that still taxes social security. That has to end, and I will again vote to get rid of it. We’ve been chipping away at Minnesota’s high tax status with tax cuts to all families and small businesses and I will continue to support policies that help you keep your hard earned dollars in your pocket.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
Minnesota’s unique position already includes a state supreme court ruling, Doe v Gomez, which means that, abortion is protected under Minnesota case law. Many are trying to use this issue for political purposes and are not being truthful as to what our Minnesota law currently is, and is the legal precedent. The legislature can not overturn what has already been decided. The only two ways this can be changed is by the Minnesota Supreme Court overturning existing law or by the Minnesota voters passing a state referendum at the ballot box. Our role as a legislature is to build commonsense, consensus agreement on how we best protect life at all stages; and continue to support women, children and families. Women should be given all options and support whatever their decision is when it comes to the life of their unborn child.
This is not a top issue that I’m hearing from people while I’m out in the community, being that the Minnesota Supreme Court has already made a decision on the issue. When I’m at the doors, people are worried about keeping our streets safe and how they are going to afford this week’s gas and groceries.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
This last biennium, Senate Republicans voted to stop efforts by many to allow felon voting and automatic voter registration. Both would threaten our security process and I’ll continue to oppose them. We also passed measures to tighten up and secure absentee ballot boxes and election equipment to increase integrity and confidence in elections. According to Rasmussen polling, 75% of voters believe voters should be required to show photo identification such as a driver’s license before being allowed to vote. Only 21% are opposed. Thirty six states have already enacted some form of voter ID law. The Voter ID discussion should be had at the Capitol as to what should voters be required to show when voting, which should be debated and come to a resolution. This would help to give all Minnesotans more confidence that the person voting is actually a Minnesota resident and that they are who they say they are.
SENATE 33
Nancy McLean-DFL
Age: 60
Previous political/community experience:
I’ve served as Chairperson of the St. Croix Valley Alliance, working on many issues that impact our community, and with HCAMN to bring affordable healthcare to all Minnesotans. Other work includes steering committee of St. Croix Valley Indivisible, volunteering with women’s shelter, homeless, and pro bono mental health therapy work.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
During the last session, lawmakers had worked out a deal to use some of the surplus to bring real relief to working families and seniors in Minnesota. It was unfortunate to see the Republican majority in the Senate walk away from that agreement. I support the one billion dollars that the House dedicated to go towards education to help students get back on track after the pandemic. I also approve of the plan to return some of the budget surplus money back to working-class Minnesotans, the investment in infrastructure, and the tax relief on Social Security. Using the surplus in this way would create jobs and put money back in the pockets of middle-class people while also taking care of our infrastructure and supporting our students.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
I am in support of passing the Patient’s Right to Know Act which establishes the right of healthcare providers to provide evidence-based information to patients. I would also be in support of codifying our current abortion rights into law with the Protect Reproductive Options Act.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
Minnesota has some of the safest and most secure voting processes in the country. Our rate of voter fraud is 0.000004%. You would be many times more likely to get struck by lightning than to encounter voter fraud in Minnesota.
When people have faith in the system they are more likely to participate. Minnesotans have faith in the integrity of our election security as is evidenced by the fact that we also consistently have some of the greatest voter turnout in the country. We want every voice to be heard and I would not change a process that is among the safest and most secure in the country.
HOUSE 33B
Mark Bishofsky-R
Age: not answered
Previous political/community experience:
I have 23 years of experience working in healthcare providing compassionate care to members of our community. I was the founder of Stop the Mandate MN, a grassroots organization protesting mandates and lockdowns that destroyed livelihoods and our economy. I was a leader in my career and as an activist.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Considering the current economic environment and the unprecedented inflation making it hard for many Minnesotans to pay their bills, I believe it would be prudent to immediately return the entire surplus back to the taxpayers of Minnesota. When I’m out knocking on doors, the message is clear that voters are struggling to put gas in the tank and food on the table. Returning the surplus would help the voters in our district make ends meet.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
I happen to be pro-life which means I believe it is a moral responsibility to save lives. The fact of the matter is that abortion is a protected constitutional right in MN. The only two ways this can be changed is by the Minnesota Supreme Court overturning the existing law or by Minnesota voters passing a state referendum. Abortion is not on the ballot in November. Inflation, crime, and our failing system of education are issues that need immediate attention, and my focus is on helping my neighbors, my community, and every Minnesotan to make ends meet, feel safe in their neighborhoods, and confident that their children are being taught academics successfully.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
We must make sure that our elections are secure and fair, and this is not a partisan view. I would like to see a voter ID law passed in Minnesota. We need to eliminate and remove the use of electronic voting machines which are vulnerable to hacking. I would also like to see a major reduction in mail-in ballots. Our state and our republic depend on secure elections and the process needs to be protected. We should consider making election day a holiday so that it is easier for more people to vote in person.
*Josiah Hill did not submit a questionnaire response by deadline.
SENATE 41
Judy Seeberger-DFL
Age: 53
Occupation: Paramedic, Small business owner, lawyer, substitute teacher
Education:
B.A. English and Spanish, University of Minnesota Duluth
J.D., Boston University School of Law
M.A.T. (Master of Arts in Teaching), Hamline University
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
As a lawyer and a civil mediator, I have worked with diametrically opposed individuals to resolve issues in civil court throughout my career. In my work as a mediator, I approach issues through a problem-solving lens, ignoring noise and emotional arguments, and bringing parties towards compromise and solutions. In addition, my service on a school board, on Bayport City Council, and on Afton’s planning commission make me well suited to listen thoughtfully to a wide range of viewpoints and work towards consensus and progress.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
Minnesota checks the most critical boxes for ensuring election security: a paper trail for all ballots, signed voter certificates, dedicated, experienced, and nonpartisan elections officials, randomly sampled precincts for hand-counts to audit election results, federally accredited independent testers for polling place systems that tabulate ballots, and pre-election testing and configuration of ballot tabulators. I would support legislation to improve election security by creating criminal penalties for intimidation of or interference with an election official in the performance of their duties.
Do you support photo I.D. for all voters? Why?
I do not support requiring a photo I.D. for all voters. The right to vote is sacred, and we should prioritize and value hearing all voices at the ballot box, and place as few barriers to ballot access as possible while also preserving Minnesota’s strong history of secure elections. There are thousands of Minnesotans that do not have a photo ID- the National Council of State Legislatures found that nationally around 11% of U.S. citizens do not have a photo ID, and studies indicate that ID requirements are correlated with lower voter turnout.
Meanwhile, voter fraud is exceedingly rare- making clear that photo I.D. laws are at best a solution in search of a problem. Given the clear evidence that they reduce voting access, photo ID laws reduce participation in our democracy, and that is too high a price to pay to respond to allegations of fraud without evidence.
What steps do you propose to help bolster Minnesota’s worker shortage?
I propose lowering the cost of childcare and supporting the childcare industry, so that more workers are able to enter the workforce if they choose. In addition, we need to bring down the cost of housing and expand housing supply so that Minnesota can be a more affordable place to live, work, and raise a family. Minnesota’s economic strength and resiliency is based on a highly educated workforce, and we should continue to value our schools from early ages to post-secondary while incentivizing workers to enter fields with the greatest worker shortages.
How will you help reduce inflation?
Minnesota lawmakers should respond to inflation by seeking to reduce it, and trying to help Minnesotans weather it. Actions to reduce inflation can include increasing the supply of housing for both home ownership and rental opportunities to address housing costs, developing a more diverse energy economy, and increasing competition along the supply chain in our food industry to bring down the cost of groceries. I will champion those solutions if elected, and will also fight to help Minnesotans deal with higher prices by cutting taxes for low and middle income Minnesotans, eliminating the tax on social security benefits, and lowering the price of prescription drugs.
SENATE 41
Tom Dippel-R
Age: 40
Occupation: Business Owner
Education: Park High School, Certified Dental Technician
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
As a business owner with twenty employees, dealing with opposing views is not only necessary --but helpful. To get the job done on time as efficiently as possible, gathering all kinds of different views and perspectives is needed.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
Minnesota is home to perhaps the highest voter turnout in the nation – something to be proud of! Many voters have expressed confidence in our elections, while others would like to see more security. I support common-sense measures like Voter I.D.
Do you support photo I.D. for all voters? Why?
Yes. This common-sense measure will help instill further confidence in our elections. However, I can only support this measure as long as identification remains easy for Minnesotans to obtain. Voting should be easy for everyone, but hard for those who look to cheat.
I take comfort in knowing that several European countries have adopted Strict Voter ID laws yet see high turnout in their elections. This is a simple measure that will inspire Minnesotans to be confident that their vote is correctly counted.
What steps do you propose to help bolster Minnesota’s worker shortage?
There are several factors contributing to Minnesota’s worker shortage. The state can take steps toward cutting red tape that makes the hiring and training process difficult for new hires. The state should also adopt a tax credit for businesses that offer paid family leave programs, so that businesses may offer competitive benefits to incoming workers and families.
How will you help reduce inflation?
Irresponsible fiscal policies of the past two presidential administrations have led to skyrocketing inflation and higher prices for Minnesota families. The state can take steps toward alleviating the worst of the pain by cutting burdensome taxes and returning Minnesota’s budget surplus to taxpayers.
Then, the state should move to eliminate barriers that make hiring supply chain workers more difficult, while seeking solutions to the current supply shortfalls.
HOUSE 41A
Mark Wiens -R
Age: 59
Previous political/community experience:
I have served as a community council-member, block club captain, Washington County sandbagger, Red River flood fighter, Habitat for Humanity volunteer, and as a WW2 Round Table Executive Board Member and Student Outreach Chair at the Minnesota History Center to connect our greatest generation with a new generation of Americans.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I support conducting a thorough analysis of our tax base, projections, obligations, and opportunities which keeps our state government focused on its key missions. I believe one of these key missions is to prioritize tax-payer relief. This could be in the form of tax reductions, permanently lowering tax rates, eliminating the Social Security tax, reducing, or even eliminating provider and gas taxes, and ensuring public safety needs are adequately funded. We should expect more from our leaders in accountability, responsibility, and transparency. We can and must do better for our people. “The impersonal hand of government can never replace the helping hand of a neighbor.” Hubert Humphrey
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
I do not foresee the state legislature addressing abortion in the upcoming session. If it is brought before the state legislature, I encourage every voter to engage in respectful dialogue in making their voice heard. I am a believer in the high standards of our American civics by which we can have hearty debates and come to an understanding or agree to disagree. I am disappointed by the bitter name-calling, lack of respect, trite and superficial platitudes, and unfounded attacks that permeate our politics and frustrate our citizenry. We should diligently engage in difficult conversations, build relationships, and strive to understand each other and find places where we can work together for the greater good. No one of good will should be left out of the conversation. “…Dare Mighty Things...” Teddy Roosevelt
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
I believe voter identification is a necessary instrument in securing the integrity of our voting process. We must show a valid ID to receive preventative health care, board a plane, drive a car, receive benefits, and purchase alcohol in order to confirm who we are. It just makes sense that for our most important democratic right, the right to vote, we should show our ID at the polls as well to confirm who we are. This is a simple, straightforward way which we can ensure security for our elections, while removing doubt and silencing conspiracy theories. We must also demand that state laws already on the books which require witness signatures and political balance of election judges are adhered to at all levels. “Whatever you are, be a Good One!” -Abraham Lincoln
*Candidate Pat Driscoll did not submit a questionnaire response by deadline.
