For the first time in its 30-year history, Valley Access Channels in Stillwater will be covering the General Election live online and on all four of Valley Access Channels starting at 8 p.m. Nov. 3.

The program will be co-hosted by Ted Leroux from VAC and Marguerite (Margot) Rheinberger, the longtime moderator of The

Gazette candidate forums.

The program will feature an in-studio visit with Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski, as well as several live video conferencing and phone call-ins from candidates as election results are announced.

To view the program on Valley Access Channels on COMCAST Cable channels 14, 15, 16, 18.

You can also view the program on Valley Access Channels YouTube page and Facebook page by visiting www.vactv.org

For more information, call VAC at 651-430-2921.

Station Manager Greg Piekarski is the executive producer of this program with Tim Schingen as producer.

