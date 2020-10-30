For the first time in its 30-year history, Valley Access Channels in Stillwater will be covering the General Election live online and on all four of Valley Access Channels starting at 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
The program will be co-hosted by Ted Leroux from VAC and Marguerite (Margot) Rheinberger, the longtime moderator of The
Gazette candidate forums.
The program will feature an in-studio visit with Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski, as well as several live video conferencing and phone call-ins from candidates as election results are announced.
To view the program on Valley Access Channels on COMCAST Cable channels 14, 15, 16, 18.
You can also view the program on Valley Access Channels YouTube page and Facebook page by visiting www.vactv.org
For more information, call VAC at 651-430-2921.
Station Manager Greg Piekarski is the executive producer of this program with Tim Schingen as producer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.