Jeff Holtz and Katrina Beckstrom were elected to the Lake Elmo City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to early unofficial election results with two out of two precincts reporting. Holtz received 3,591 votes and Beckstrom received 3,233 for two seats on the council. The pair beat Matthew A Howe who received 3,099 votes.

The Gazette will provide more coverage on this story in the Friday, Nov. 6 print edition.

