2016 Voters Guide: 5 run for 2 seats on the Bayport City Council

Connie Carlson

Connie Carlson and Ethan Gilmore were elected to two seats on the Bayport City Council on Tuesday night, according to early election results. Carlson received 890 votes while Gilmore received 591 votes. With both precincts reporting.

The pair defeat Trischa Heitman-Ochs who received 550 votes.

Updated results will be posted to the secretary of state’s website at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, the website states, and on Nov. 10 remaining absentee ballots will be counted.

The official results are expected to be available after the county canvass on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The Gazette will update this story for the Friday, Nov. 6 print edition.

