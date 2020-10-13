To Pumpkin, or not to Pumpkin, that is the question:
Whether ‘tis nobler to hide from COVID
Or to carve with abandon … Hamlet, sort of.
It was a good year for pumpkins, and you can find stands around Lake Elmo and Stillwater offering a wide selection. While shopping enjoy the sight of gigantic scarecrows, pigs, and bulls, or a 1930 “Girls Rule” tractor. After you have that special pumpkin take a ride around town and enjoy the decorations. Fourth Street south boasts a mansion overrun by ghoulish pirates, while a family down the street sits on the front porch taking their airs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.