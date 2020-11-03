Katie Hockert, Matt Onken and Annie Porbeni were elected to three 4-year seats on Stillwater Area Public School board, according to unofficial early election results. With 32 out of 32 precincts reporting results the three will replace current board members Michael Ptacek, Jennifer Pelletier and board chairwoman Sarah Stivland.
Hockert received the most votes at 17,010, or 19.01%; Porbeni came in second with 15,833, or 17.69%% and Onken took the third seat availalbe with or 17.62%.
Pelletier’s term concludes at the end of the year and she did not file for re-election.
Updated results will be posted to the secretary of state’s website at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, the website states and again on Tuesday, Nov. 10 as remaining absentee ballots are counted.
The official results are expected to be available after the county canvass on Thursday, Nov. 12.
The Gazette will provide more coverage on this story in the Friday, Nov. 6 print edition.
