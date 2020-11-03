Alison Sherman and Beverly Petrie won the two-year seats on Independent School 834 Board of Directors on Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to early unofficial election results. With 30 out of 32 precincts reporting the duo has received a combined 58.12% of the vote. The pair will replace Bill Gilles and Tim Brewington who were appointed to ISD 834 after Mark Burns and Shelley Pearson resigned in July. The Gazette will update our website as more results are announced.
Updated results will be posted to the secretary of state’s website at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, the website states and again on Tuesday, Nov. 10 as remaining absentee ballots are counted.
The official results are expected to be available after the county canvass on Thursday, Nov. 12.
The Gazette will provide more coverage on this story in the Friday, Nov. 6 print edition.
