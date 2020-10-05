Incumbent Republican Karin Housley is facing a challenge from Democrat Josiah Hill to represent District 39 in the Minnesota Senate. District 39 extends from Shafer, Franconia and Forest Lake in the north, to Lake Elmo, West Lakeland Township and Lakeland Shores in the South.
Karin Housley
Occupation: Small Business Owner – Housley Homes Real Estate at Keller Williams
Previous political/community experience: It truly has been an honor to represent Senate District 39 (Forest Lake, Stillwater and the surrounding St. Croix Valley) for the last eight years. I’ve worked very hard to get a lot of great things done for our district and I’ve done that by working across the aisle. More than 70% of the bills I have authored have been bipartisan. As the chair of the Family Care and Aging Committee, my passion has been children, families and protecting our elderly. I was able to get landmark legislation signed into law to help keep our seniors safe that live in assisted living homes. I also passed into law multiple bills to help prevent the financial exploitation of vulnerable adults. I have always had an open-door policy, listening to my constituents, hearing what their issues are and how I can help is at the core of what I do every day.
Assess state government’s response to the pandemic thus far and what do you believe to be the best way that the state can support both public health safety and the economy as it emerges from restrictions?
From the beginning of the pandemic, we knew that our seniors were going to be the most at risk of losing their lives to COVID-19, especially those in our senior living facilities.
I have been critical of the state’s Department of Health for NOT prioritizing our elderly. Over 70% of our deaths due to COVID-19 have been in these facilities, but the Department of Health has not allocated nearly enough resources to our senior homes. They still aren’t keeping up with testing our care-givers and residents of the congregate care homes, yet they are providing free testing to anyone wanting a test on public street corners. This is wrong. I’ll continue to be the voice for these seniors who have been in complete isolation for more than five months. Going forward, we must make our seniors the top priority. As far as opening our economy, small businesses are our state’s foundation. Listening to these job creators about where the state can help is needed. Whether it’s lowering taxes, removing unnecessary regulations, streamlining processes or small business loans, it should all be on the table. We’ve lost a lot of small businesses during COVID-19 and now, more than ever, we need to come to the aid of these folks so we don’t lose anymore. I have worked with both local chambers in my district, and know firsthand that a strong business community is vital to supporting the quality of life in our communities.
The unrest in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd while in police custody has had an impact around the world. Talk about your feelings and/or involvement in response, and how can state government assist in improving relations with diverse communities?
First of all, the death of George Floyd should not have happened. It was horrible and I can’t imagine the pain his family feels and the emotions it elicits in others. My heart goes out to anyone who has been subject to brutality at the hand of another. We have work to do as humans. After the horrific event and the rioting, a group of legislators toured the multiple sights and met with leaders in the community to see what we could do to prevent a similar tragedy and where we could help. We quickly passed a bill calling for police reforms and accountability. The legislation provides officer training for mental health and crisis intervention through the establishment of a Critical Incident Stress Management Team. Peace officers would also get more training for dealing with people in crisis and defusing volatile situations. Services could include consultation, risk assessment, education and intervention. What happened to George Floyd should not have happened, but we need to build trust between law enforcement and our communities with training and common-sense accountability measures. As a society, we need more diversity education and we need to listen. That being said, I hear from constituents daily about their concern with keeping our communities safe. We cannot defund our police departments. Residents need to know that our streets and communities are safe and that starts with a fully funded police department. To that point, I am honored to be endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officer Association.
