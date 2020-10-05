Democrat Josiah Hill is challenging Incumbent Republican Karin Housley is facing a challenge from to represent District 39 in the Minnesota Senate. District 39 extends from Shafer, Franconia and Forest Lake in the north, to Lake Elmo, West Lakeland Township and Lakeland Shores in the South.
Dr. Josiah Hill
Occupation: High School English Teacher—Stillwater Area High School
Previous political/community experience:
I have been elected by my 550+ educational peers to serve six consecutive 2-year terms as our education association president.
In that capacity, I have spent countless hours at both capitol hearings and state-level teacher union meetings and have seen, first-hand, both the function and dysfunction in government.
Assess state government’s response to the pandemic thus far and what do you believe to be the best way that the state can support both public health safety and the economy as it emerges from restrictions?
Even though our federal government failed to adequately respond to this pandemic, our state mobilized quickly to take the necessary steps to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. Gov. Tim Walz and his staff were right to focus their decisions on scientific data, working to keep Minnesotans safe while not completely shuttering the state.
As conditions have changed, they have attempted to be flexible and responsive during this time of unprecedented challenges.
Still, COVID-19 has hurt many Minnesotans, physically, emotionally, and economically. In the months and years
ahead, we must work together to find solutions by listening deeply and making decisions that benefit all Minnesotans, especially the most vulnerable among us. If we rush to reopen, we risk doing even greater harm. If we remain in a virtual lockdown, we will suffer different harms.
We must continue to find the balance--COVID is not an either/or crisis, though many try to cast it that way. COVID doesn’t care about politics, so our response must transcend partisan bickering and represent everyone impacted by the virus in a variety of ways. This will require the kind of leadership that many voters see missing in the Minnesota Senate today.
The unrest in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd while in police custody has had an impact around the world. Talk about your feelings and/or involvement in response, and how can state government assist in improving relations with diverse communities?
Like most people around the state and nation, the tragic death of George Floyd struck me hard. The largely peaceful protests that followed, expressing the grief and resolve of our affected citizens, were unfortunately marred by violence.
Violence in response to violence cannot be condoned. In the same way, violently clamping down on violence in response to violence cannot be our way forward to making all feel safe and secure.
I believe that in order to move forward together, we have an obligation for all to listen, grow, and improve together. I have listened deeply to friends, neighbors, and voters as they shared their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and, often, fears about this tragedy and the resulting demonstrations. At the core of these feelings is the desire for all to feel safe.
State government can help by finding ways to rethink how we serve and protect all communities, how we ensure that our police officers have the necessary tools and support to do their important work, how we allocate resources to provide the necessary services, and how we give voice to those who have often been silenced. Together we can address fundamental needs--housing, employment, health
care, and education--that elevate all Minnesotans and make our state stronger. What are other priorities facing residents in your district in the next few years, and how would you deal with them?
Many of the voters I have spoken with have shared their concerns about students having the tools they need to succeed in order to lead us into the future.
We must invest in our public schools to ensure a bright future for all of our kids, removing the burden on property taxes. We must also continue to focus on keeping our water, air, and soil protected so that future generations can enjoy Minnesota for centuries to come. Failing to do so will permanently endanger our safety, our way of life, and thetraditions we all enjoy so much. We need to work together to expand health care to more Minnesotans, especially in the midst of this pandemic.
We also have growing infrastructure needs as many of our communities expand. We will need to invest in mass transit, roads, bridges, and water infrastructure as well.
