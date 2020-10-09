Seven people are running for three seats, including two incumbents, for a four-year position on the Stillwater Area Public Schools boardwill begin Jan. 1, 2021. Candidates are current board chair Sarah Stivland, board member Mike Ptacek, Dawn Beavers, Annie Probeni, Matt Onken, Katie Hockert and Philip St. Ores.
Nance Purcell suspended her campaign, but her name is still listed on the ballot. The Gazette asked the same set of questions to each candidate still running. Here are Philip St. Ores' responses:
Why are you running for school board and what are your top three priorities if elected or re-elected?
I have executive experience leading information technology in advanced, global engineering companies, usually cleaning up messes from past administrations.
These transformational change programs include training and educating approximately 300,000.
I have significant experience with computer-based training and have volunteer time to the ADL, Advanced Distributed Learning, DOD group. ADL creates technology architectures and standards for distributive computer-based learning. My background would improve District 834’s capacity to educate our young people.
I strongly believe we could raise 834 to a world class education system. This would also bring parity to all educational equity issues.
I am very motivated to lead this effort. My top 3 priorities include: improving Independent School District 834’s ranking. Stillwater High School’s ranking is 1750, settle all business issues and implement proper business controls to address current deficiencies, and build community trust
In your opinion, what are the three greatest challenges, (other than COVID) this district faces in the next three years?
Those three challenges are improving school ranking, settling business issues and implement proper business controls and build community trust.
