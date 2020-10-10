Following the resignations of board members Mark Burns and Shelley Pearson in July, there are two seats open on the school board that will be filled with a special two-year term. This special election requires an election with a set of candidates. Tim Brewington and Bill Gilles were appointed to the seats until the election.
Six people are running for these two seats: Gilles, Brewington, Joseph Ehrler, Bev Petrie, Mary Turnberg, Roger Ziemann and Alison Sherman. The two winners in this election will take their seats on the board immediately after the results are canvassed. Mary Turnberg withdrew from the race days after the Aug. 11 filing deadline.
The Gazette asked these six candidate now running the same set of questions. Here are Tim Brewington's responses:
Why are you running for school board and what are your top three priorities if elected or re-elected? I believe that the School Board should be a reflection of the diversity that exists in the community. When I speak of diversity, I am not just referring to racial diversity, but also diversity of thought, experience and perspective. I bring to the board my experience as a community leader and as an advocate for students with special needs. I am running for the school board because now more than ever we need strong leadership and an experienced unifier. My three top priorities as a board member are as follows: Financial responsibility and accountability by ensuring that our contracts are competitive and our spending is conservative, supporting special education conservative, supporting special education by reducing case manager case load so that individual education plan requirements are met and expanding Brookview Elementary and replacing Lake Elmo Elementary.
In your opinion, what are the three greatest challenges, (other than COVID) this district faces in the next three years?
The greatest challenges we face are restoring unity, maintaining fiscal stability and hiring a new superintendent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.