Seven people are running for three seats, including two incumbents, for a four-year position on the Stillwater Area Public Schools board will begin Jan. 1, 2021. Candidates are current board chair Sarah Stivland, board member Mike Ptacek, Dawn Beavers, Annie Probeni, Matt Onken, Katie Hockert and Philip St. Ores.
Nance Purcell suspended her campaign, but her name is still listed on the ballot.
The Gazette asked the same set of questions to each candidate still running. Here are Sarah Stivland's responses:
Why are you running for school board and what are your top three priorities if elected or re-elected?
I care deeply about education and about ensuring that all students have access to outstanding learning experiences.
I’m motivated to continue moving forward with the work we have begun, to improve the systems and processes in our district, and to focus on better academic outcomes, update district policies, offer more opportunities for students, insist on financial stability and transparency, and improve collaboration with parents and community. We are called to be intentional in preparing students for success in this rapidly changing world and for whatever they choose to pursue in life. With support from this incredible community, my top goals would be to shrink class sizes at all grade levels, adjust secondary class period schedule to allow for more electives, leverage technology effectively in learning, and support efforts to improve the atmosphere of our schools to become more inclusive, respectful and kind towards one another.
In your opinion, what are the three greatest challenges, (other than COVID) this district faces in the next three years?
Our school district has seen quite a bit of turmoil over the past few years. These have been pretty divisive and contentious times, and I think community members are getting weary from all this divisiveness, especially during the pandemic. We all want the same things: awesome schools, close to home, and terrific, talented teachers who adore our kids.
I truly believe that we are on the path towards a brighter future.
We will need to be prepared by November 2021 to ask voters to approve renewal of an operating levy, possibly a technology levy, and a bond for facilities as well.
We will also need to hire a phenomenal permanent superintendent.
Finally, it is imperative that we work hard to bring people together around big ideas that inspire and motivate our children. Our schools should exceed expectations at every opportunity. This remarkable community deserves nothing less.
