Following the resignations of board members Mark Burns and Shelley Pearson in July, there are two seats open on the school board that will be filled with a special two-year term. This special election requires an election with a set of candidates. Tim Brewington and Bill Gilles were appointed to the seats until the election.
Six people are running for these two seats: Gilles, Brewington, Joseph Ehrler, Bev Petrie, Mary Turnberg, Roger Ziemann and Alison Sherman. The two winners in this election will take their seats on the board immediately after the results are canvassed. Mary Turnberg withdrew from the race days after the Aug. 11 filing deadline.
The Gazette asked these six candidate now running the same set of questions. Here are Roger Ziemann's responses:
Why are you running for school board and what are your top three priorities if elected or re-elected?
I am a retired teacher, principal and school board member of 35 plus years. I know every aspect of being an effective school board director. I have participated in negotiations, staffing, budgeting, etc. and made the hard decisions for benefit of students.
In your opinion, what are the three greatest challenges, (other than COVID) this district faces in the next three years?
Settling the contracts of all employee groups immediately, Passing an operational levy that is expiring in less than a year. Stop dwelling in the past and move forward. Finger pointing and blame are not constructive for our kids. Look to the future and solve problems.
