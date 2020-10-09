SAPS board candidate: Michael Ptacek

Seven people are running for three seats, including two incumbents, for a four-year position on the Stillwater Area Public Schools board will begin Jan. 1, 2021. Candidates are current board chair Sarah Stivland, board member Mike Ptacek, Dawn Beavers, Annie Probeni, Matt Onken, Katie Hockert and Philip St. Ores.
Nance Purcell suspended her campaign, but her name is still listed on the ballot. The Gazette asked the same set of questions to each candidate still running. Here are Michael Ptacek's responses:
Why are you running for school board and what are your top three priorities if elected or re-elected?
Continued financial accountability: The amount requiring prior board approval for administrative expenditures was lowered from $100,000 to $50,000. Board members now receive disbursement reports the Friday before being asked to approve them, and checks are sent after board approval.
Monitor and improve student achievement: I believe and support teaching the basic skills, knowledge, and understandings, so that all students can survive and thrive in the future.
However, I am dismayed by the large number of our third graders that do not reach reading proficiency.
We need to work smarter not harder. This is vital, and we must do better.
Explore and expand career pathways efforts. We need to make schooling more relevant and meaningful to a wider audience of students. The needs, interests, and wants of too, many of them are under-served in our district. This is another area where we can improve.
In your opinion, what are the three greatest challenges, (other than COVID) this district faces in the next three years?
Financial issues will be big in the coming years. What will happen with the pandemic? Will the federal/state funds provided for additional staffing and supplies for cleaning and safety be renewed?
Another very important issue will be the renewal of an operating levy. Failure to pass that $12 million plus renewal would be catastrophic? It would greatly impact our basic operating budget and vital expenditures.
Board members will also have to address building new facilities and completing significant upgrades. A community design team studied the needs of the district facilities, but purposely did not develop a plan to address voters’ support.
The two questionable inadequacies of present facilities and securing the backing of a majority of the voters are related, but not identical. You need a majority of the board members to agree on a proposal and a majority of district voters to vote yes to that proposal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.