Seven people are running for three seats, including two incumbents, for a four-year position on the Stillwater Area Public Schools boardwill begin Jan. 1, 2021. Candidates are current board chair Sarah Stivland, board member Mike Ptacek, Dawn Beavers, Annie Probeni, Matt Onken, Katie Hockert and Philip St. Ores.
Nance Purcell suspended her campaign, but her name is still listed on the ballot. The Gazette asked the same set of questions to each candidate still running. Here are Matt Onken's responses:
Why are you running for school board and what are your top three priorities if elected or re-elected?
I am running for school board because our students, families and community members deserve a better board. We need a new board that will focus on the future of the district, make sure that tax dollars are spent to help students the most and one that will put a focus on equity. If elected, my top three priorities will be working to implement the recommendations made by the Community Development Team to alleviate the overcrowding issues in the district’s southern elementary buildings.
I will be invested in the search for a new superintendent who will carry out the district’s goals. My final priority is to work on building support for the upcoming operating levy and potential building levy.
In your opinion, what are the three greatest challenges, (other than COVID) this district faces in the next three years?
The first challenge this board faces is hiring a new superintendent who will carry out the district’s educational goals.
The second challenge for the new board will be building support for the upcoming operating levy.
This operating levy was needed even before COVID-19 hit and will be even more important considering it. The other big challenge will be determining how to implement the Community Development Team’s recommendations for Lake Elmo Elementary as well as the overcrowding at Brookview Elementary. This will likely require another building levy and will be a key step in the districts’ efforts towards equity for all students.
