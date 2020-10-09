Seven people are running for three seats, including two incumbents, for a four-year position on the Stillwater Area Public Schools board will begin Jan. 1, 2021. Candidates are current board chair Sarah Stivland, board member Mike Ptacek, Dawn Beavers, Annie Probeni, Matt Onken, Katie Hockert and Philip St. Ores.
Nance Purcell suspended her campaign, but her name is still listed on the ballot. The Gazette asked the same set of questions to each candidate still running. Here are Katie Hockert's responses:
Why are you running for school board and what are your top three priorities if elected or re-elected?
I’m running for school board to focus on kids in classrooms and restore trust in the professional expertise of our educators. We must maximize tax dollars for educational gain and we must address gaps in resources and opportunities.
My top priorities if elected are supporting a levy package for the community to rally around in 2021, evaluating the recommendations of the CDT and turning them into actionable items, and finally assessing the effectiveness of our current behavior policies for students, staff and the board. Leaders need to be forward thinking and dedicated to representing the diverse needs of our students then celebrate their successes as they grow.
As a current parent of elementary age kids in the district, I experience the impact of board decisions as well as the dynamic shift in education this year first hand. This is the perspective I bring to the table.
In your opinion, what are the three greatest challenges, (other than COVID) this district faces in the next three years?
The three biggest challenges facing our district are maintaining stable funding, overcrowded schools, and reestablishing strong leadership. Next year our district must renew a levy or cut $12 million from the budget. In a recent community survey, families support maintaining current programming. This will require effective communication about how much that will cost. We must strike a balance between desires and budgetary constraints so that our district will remain on stable financial footing for generations to come. Another key concern expressed from the Community Design Team was the overcrowding at Lake Elmo and Brookview Elementary. Our board must evaluate all options presented and determine which one will best serve students for the long term. Finally, our board must hire a new Superintendent this year who will execute the board’s vision for the district. It is critical to elect board members whose vision for the district moves us forward.
