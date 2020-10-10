Following the resignations of board members Mark Burns and Shelley Pearson in July, there are two seats open on the school board that will be filled with a special two-year term. This special election requires an election with a set of candidates. Tim Brewington and Bill Gilles were appointed to the seats until the election.
Six people are running for these two seats: Gilles, Brewington, Joseph Ehrler, Bev Petrie, Mary Turnberg, Roger Ziemann and Alison Sherman. The two winners in this election will take their seats on the board immediately after the results are canvassed. Mary Turnberg withdrew from the race days after the Aug. 11 filing deadline.
The Gazette asked these six candidate now running the same set of questions. Here are Joseph Ehrler's responses:
Why are you running for school board and what are your top three priorities if elected or re-elected?
I am running because I saw that two current members resigned in close proximity to the controversial decision to separate with the last superintendent. I could not believe how dysfunctional the school board had become.
I would bring a moderate, level-headedness to the board, something that it currently seems to be lacking.
My top three priorities would be to hire a top-tier superintendent, put the past in the past, and address the school crowding issues in the south part of the district by following and implementing the Community Design Team’s recommendations.
In your opinion, what are the three greatest challenges, (other than COVID) this district faces in the next three years?
First, distrust of the school board because this will impact the ability to pass a levy and get the funds needed to maintain current programming; second, over-crowded and aging facilities; third, adapting to changing demographics in the district.
