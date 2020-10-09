Seven people are running for three seats, including two incumbents, for a four-year position on the Stillwater Area Public Schools board will begin Jan. 1, 2021. Candidates are current board chair Sarah Stivland, board member Mike Ptacek, Dawn Beavers, Annie Probeni, Matt Onken, Katie Hockert and Philip St. Ores.
Nance Purcell suspended her campaign, but her name is still listed on the ballot.
The Gazette asked the same set of questions to each candidate still running. Here is Dawn Beavers response:
Why are you running for school board and what are your top three priorities if elected or re-elected?
I am running for school board because I think I am in a unique position to help unify our district. I care deeply about our students and have no ties to prior board decisions, (since I lived out of the country from 2016-2019). My top priorities are increasing student achievement by identifying and removing barriers, unifying our district by rebuilding trust within our community, and making sure taxpayer’s money is spent wisely.
In your opinion, what are the three greatest challenges, (other than COVID) this district faces in the next three years?
First, our district must hire a new superintendent who can work with the board and increase achievement for all students throughout the district.
Our next priority must be passing a bond and levy in 2021. In order to get the bond passed, we must earn back the trust of our voters and be transparent about where bond money will be spent.
Finally, with the bond passed, we must build a new school for Lake Elmo Elementary and expand Brookview Elementary. The southern part of our district is expanding rapidly and we must provide adequate space for our students to learn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.