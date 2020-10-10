Following the resignations of board members Mark Burns and Shelley Pearson in July, there are two seats open on the school board that will be filled with a special two-year term. This special election requires an election with a set of candidates. Tim Brewington and Bill Gilles were appointed to the seats until the election.
Six people are running for these two seats: Gilles, Brewington, Joseph Ehrler, Bev Petrie, Mary Turnberg, Roger Ziemann and Alison Sherman. The two winners in this election will take their seats on the board immediately after the results are canvassed. Mary Turnberg withdrew from the race days after the Aug. 11 filing deadline.
The Gazette asked these six candidate now running the same set of questions.
Here are Bill Gilles' responses:
Why are you running for school board and what are your top three priorities if elected or re-elected?
Reading achievement is far short of what it could be. Meeting literacy goals by the third grade is a key measure of success, and right now only 59% of students are hitting their marks. Unfortunately, my daughter is on the wrong side of that measure. We need to do better for her and all of her classmates.
I believe Pony Pride starts in our community, and is nurtured in our neighborhood schools. I will encourage our schools to celebrate and embrace their unique identities.
Population growth in Lake Elmo is driving the need for a plan that addresses the long term growth in the Lake Elmo area. I would plan a course using existing and new facilities to meet the challenges of a growing community.
In your opinion, what are the three greatest challenges, (other than COVID) this district faces in the next three years?
We must improve reading instruction, address the population growth in Lake Elmo, and get past the division and conflict in the district.
We can rebuild trust and unity with transparency and acting in good faith. As our trust grows we will be better situated to deal with the challenges of growth, renewing the levy, and improving instruction.
Improving the District’s reading instruction is key to the overall academic success of all students, and will shrink the Achievement Gap in our district, and put all of our kids on the path to learning and opportunity.
I would seek a thorough evaluation of the current reading programs, examination of current research and reading science; and the implementation of successful reading instruction.
