Following the resignations of board members Mark Burns and Shelley Pearson in July, there are two seats open on the school board that will be filled with a special two-year term. This special election requires an election with a set of candidates. Tim Brewington and Bill Gilles were appointed to the seats until the election.
Six people are running for these two seats: Gilles, Brewington, Joseph Ehrler, Bev Petrie, Mary Turnberg, Roger Ziemann and Alison Sherman. The two winners in this election will take their seats on the board immediately after the results are canvassed. Mary Turnberg withdrew from the race days after the Aug. 11 filing deadline.
The Gazette asked these six candidate now running the same set of questions. Here are Beverly Petrie's responses:
Why are you running for school board and what are your top three priorities if elected or re-elected?
I am running for school board because we need change. Recent decisions have been made without the best interests of students or taxpayers in mind.
The board has spent scarce money frivolously on the buyout of the superintendent, double paying for an employee on paid administrative leave, and extensive legal services because of those actions and others. Priorities next year include hiring a strong, smart superintendent. Another critical need is to repair trust within the community. It has been many years since our district has been this fractured, and my 20-plus years of volunteerism and activism on behalf of the district will allow me to do the outreach necessary to begin the healing. Rebuilding trust is necessary if we expect the community to renew a local levy to support operations and, potentially, support a bond to help ease overcrowding in the south.
In your opinion, what are the three greatest challenges, (other than COVID) this district faces in the next three years?
A big issue is the overcrowding in schools in the south part of the district. Housing keeps getting built, and new families keep moving in.
This allows the valley to remain vibrant, but, in turn, we have a duty to provide decent schools for new students with the expanding tax base all that housing brings.
A second challenge is related to this: changing demographics. A decade ago, students of color were 6% of student enrollment.
Today, the percentage is 21%, and almost all of those students are concentrated in the south. They bring welcome diversity — at Brookview Elementary, more than 20 languages/dialects are spoken — but we are beginning to see the consequences when parts of the district are very homogeneous and others are not.
These issues must receive immediate attention.
Finally, annual budgets will be stressed in the next few years because of the pandemic’s effects on state funding.
