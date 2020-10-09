Seven people are running for three seats, including two incumbents, for a four-year position on the Stillwater Area Public Schools board will begin Jan. 1, 2021. Candidates are current board chair Sarah Stivland, board member Mike Ptacek, Dawn Beavers, Annie Probeni, Matt Onken, Katie Hockert and Philip St. Ores.
Nance Purcell suspended her campaign, but her name is still listed on the ballot. The Gazette asked the same set of questions to each candidate still running. Here are Anni Porbeni's responses:
Why are you running for school board and what are your top three priorities if elected or re-elected?
I am running for school board to put our students’ first, give all students the same opportunities and access with a focus on outcomes.
Top Three Priorities: fiscal responsibility: review the budget-community engagement, evaluate programs: make sure these programs are inclusive and truly supports students’ achievements, equity and diversity, and social and interpersonal growth, and review plans for instructional spaces for our students.
In your opinion, what are the three greatest challenges, (other than COVID) this district faces in the next three years?
Ensuring equity in resource distribution and opportunities for all students, availability of instructional spaces/class sizes and intercultural competency-inclusion awareness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.