Following the resignations of board members Mark Burns and Shelley Pearson in July, there are two seats open on the school board that will be filled with a special two-year term. This special election requires an election with a set of candidates. Tim Brewington and Bill Gilles were appointed to the seats until the election.
Six people are running for these two seats: Gilles, Brewington, Joseph Ehrler, Bev Petrie, Mary Turnberg, Roger Ziemann and Alison Sherman. The two winners in this election will take their seats on the board immediately after the results are canvassed. Mary Turnberg withdrew from the race days after the Aug. 11 filing deadline.
The Gazette asked these six candidate now running the same set of questions. Here are Alison Sherman's responses:
Why are you running for school board and what are your top three priorities if elected or re-elected?
I will contribute to the important work of strengthening our school district by ensuring perspectives and voices from across the district are heard. There is much work to be done. Every decision made requires community engagement and that the academic needs of students are a priority.
Superintendent hire: This must be done inclusively with input from a variety of stakeholders. Operating Levy: The board will request at least a renewal of an operating levy in 2021. The board must work with the community to ensure the levy facilitates the programming and services the community most supports.
Bond: Based on data, a facility review committee recently analyzed the needs of all district buildings. The results need to be discussed and decisions need to be made about what priorities ought to be pursued both in the short- and long-term so students are served equitably across the district.
In your opinion, what are the three greatest challenges, (other than COVID) this district faces in the next three years?
At risk of being redundant, the greatest immediate challenges are also my top three priorities. Much time has been lost pursuing an agenda that has not prioritized the needs of students and families.
The superintendent hire, operating levy, and bond need to be done collaboratively and with urgency. The outcome of these efforts will determine the future of our district for years to come.
The board needs to immediately focus on synthesizing demographic data, evaluating programming costs, identifying future needs, and reviewing the initiatives taxpayers have expressed interest in supporting.
The board must ensure the community understands the realities of the budget and what it will take to provide our students with what they need to succeed. The superintendent hire needs to be done with the goal of finding an experienced candidate with experience in equity work and a commitment to staying in the position for the long term.
