Two candidate are running for the position of Oak Park Heights Mayor. The Gazette asked the same questions to both candidates. Here are Mary McComber's responses:
Occupation: Current Mayor – Semi-retired
Previous political/community experience: Mayor of Oak Park Heights for eight years and 12 years on the council prior. Served on many committees for the city, including stakeholder representative for the St. Croix Crossing. I have held many leadership positions at the League of Minnesota Cities, Metro Cities, National League of Cities, Minnesota Association of Small Cities. Received the C.C. Ludwig Award presented by the League of Minnesota Cities, the highest honor for an elected official “for their vision, statesmanship and unwavering commitment to the public good.”
What will be your No. 1 program or service priority if elected?
There are many programs and services that are always priorities. The one that I am committed to getting finished are the safety improvements and the relocation of the frontage road at Norell and Highway 36. This is something that I have worked on for several years. The frontage road is too close to the Highway and has been the site of many accidents. This is something that is in the bonding bill, which the legislature still has not passed. This construction project would be ready to begin next year.
What is the biggest challenge during the pandemic?
I don’t think there is any one biggest challenge. There have been many who have had to work from home, while children were distance learning; activities and events cancelled, especially the important milestones of Senior year, athletics, as well as all the events that people look forward to such as State Fair and others; and then the adjustment to social distancing and wearing masks; not being able to gather with family and friends.
How can the city help with economic recovery?
The city has been able to offer grants to small businesses through the Economic Development Authority with funds from the CARES Act. When restaurants were closed, we were able to prorate liquor licenses as well as waive late fees on utility bills. Restaurants were also offered the opportunity for outdoor dining if they wished. They were allowed to have patios into their parking spaces. There were options to help this year. There has been information also added to the city website with links to helpful information.
