Mary McComber 

Incumbent mayor Mary McComber will retain her seat as mayor after fending off a challenge by Mark Swenson with 1,262to 1,130 votes in the Oak Park Heights mayoral race, according to early unofficial results. All precincts have reported results. 

For the two open seats on the city council, incumbents Chuck Dougherty and Mike Runk were elected according to early unofficial results as they ran unopposed

