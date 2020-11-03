Incumbent mayor Mary McComber will retain her seat as mayor after fending off a challenge by Mark Swenson with 1,262to 1,130 votes in the Oak Park Heights mayoral race, according to early unofficial results. All precincts have reported results.
For the two open seats on the city council, incumbents Chuck Dougherty and Mike Runk were elected according to early unofficial results as they ran unopposed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.