Column: Minnesota values under threat at U.S. Capitol

Betty McCollum

DFL incumbent Betty McCollum has won reelecton to Minnesota’s 4th Congressional District for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to unofficial early ballot returns on Tuesday evening, Nov. 3.  With 93.78% of the vote counted, McCollum defeated Rechtzigel with 227,607 to 104,686 votes. 

Sindt finished in a distant third with 26,890 votes.

All results reported on Election Night are preliminary. Although Election Night results include most absentee ballots received through Election Day, some absentee ballots received later on Election Day may not be processed until Wednesday. 

Load comments