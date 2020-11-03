DFL incumbent Betty McCollum is leading in the race for Minnesota’s 4th Congressional District for a seat in the U.S. House of Representative on Tuesday evening, Nov. 3. She is facing challengers Gene Rechtzigel and Susan Pendergast Sindt. With 24% of the vote counted McCollum is leading Rechtzigel by 53,671 to 41,709 votes. 

Sindt is in a distant third with 6,006 votes. 

Updated results will be posted to the secretary of state’s website at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, the website states.

