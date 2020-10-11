Two candidates are running for the position of Lake Elmo mayor.
City Council member Justin Bloyer is challenging Lake Elmo Planning Commission Chairman Charles Cadenhead for the seat that will be vacated by Mike Pearson in January 2021. We asked both candidate the same set of questions. Here are Justin Bloyer's responses:
Age: 43
Occupation: Airline pilot.
Previous political/community experience: Lake Elmo Panning and Parks Commission, and eight years on City Council
What will be your No. 1 program or service priority if elected?
My number one priority moving forward is to continue building our excellent staff in conjunction with the beginning of the construction of our new city hall/ fire station.
All the while, incorporating my experience and fiscal discipline over the last eight years to maintain our low tax rate.
What is the biggest challenge that constituents have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Due to our stage of life we encounter many residents of the same age and familial status. The largest challenge among those I speak with is regarding school and lack thereof. As they all know, it is not a city issue. I think during these trying times many people just want to share opinions and release stress wherever possible.
How can the city of Lake Elmo handle population growth, and still provide the best services for all residents?
The cornerstone to my campaign is experience and this question speaks to the heart of my campaign. As the population grows demands on service will exponentially grow. The Mayor needs to know how to prioritize requests/demands and know when we expend funds and when we simply say no.
As simple as it sounds, saying no to a voter is extremely hard when you begin in government. You cannot always please everyone you need to look at the city as a whole and act accordingly. It takes leadership which is not always easy.
