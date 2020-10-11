Two candidates are running for the position of Lake Elmo mayor.
City Council member Justin Bloyer is challenging Lake Elmo Planning Commission Chairman Charles Cadenhead for the seat that will be vacated by Mike Pearson in January 2021. We asked both candidate the same set of questions. Here are Charles Cadenhead's responses:
Age: 51
Occupation: Professional Engineer, Civil
Previous political/community experience: Currently I am the chair of the planning commission and have served the city of Lake Elmo as a member of the planning commission since early 2019. Since moving to Lake Elmo over 15 years ago, I have volunteered for the SCVAA as head coach of several different sports. I serve on the membership/technical tour committee for the Minnesota Chapter of American Public Works Association and have been doing that for over 8 years. As a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater, I was on the leadership team for Men/Value/Purpose (MVP), organizing themed dinners for the community with notable speakers from around the metropolitan area.
What will be your No. 1 program or service priority if elected?
In order to serve the residents of Lake Elmo by keeping taxes low while still providing exceptional services to the city, Lake Elmo needs to diversify its tax base.
We have commercial zones already dedicated where future businesses can thrive, while not disrupting a significant amount of green space.
Currently the tax base is too heavily dependent on residential taxes which will not support our needs long-term to provide quality safe infrastructure, public safety, and well maintained parks and natural environmental areas.
What is the biggest challenge that constituents have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Many residents, not just in Lake Elmo but everywhere, have faced financial hardship due to the current pandemic.
The pandemic has been problematic in the arena of mental health and created additional stress on the most vulnerable in our community. For example, Cimarron’s community gardens provide food for its community, but because of COVID-related issues, volunteers have not been able to tend to normal activities.
Additionally, many residents feel isolated and fearful about the impact to their health. We must continue to find ways that bring our community together through challenging times.
How can the city of Lake Elmo handle population growth, and still provide the best services for all residents?
The city of Lake Elmo has a comprehensive plan that meets the requirements established by the Metropolitan Council. In some areas, such as residential housing, the city has recently created growth beyond the established criteria. I would restate that residential property taxes do not pay for the needs of the residents in the city on a one to one basis.
We need to shift our focus to attract the right businesses to our community, creating a healthy micro economy and providing a balanced approach to serving the needs of the residents.
