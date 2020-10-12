Three candidates have filed for two seats on the Lake Elmo City Council. Here are candidate Matt Howe's responses:
Age: 44
Occupation: SVP / Director of Credit
What will be your No. 1 program or service priority if elected?
Fiscal responsibility, with 22 years experience in commercial lending, managing a team requires collaboration with conflicting stakeholders while balancing the fiscal impact to all. I bring much needed financial experience to the city as it grows comes greater fiscal responsibility to ensure funds are allocated appropriately in a fiscally responsible manner.
What is the biggest challenge that constituents have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic?
The biggest challenge has been a lack of access to resources due to the shutdowns related to COVID-19.
The extent of limited access varies based on your place in life; younger families had to balance working from home, being parents and teachers as schools have and daycare facilities were closed. Some residents found themselves out of work; others unable to work due to lack of childcare or adult care if they are taking care of a family member.
Access to groceries, or other goods were limited. Governments are tasked with providing services to their constituents, services which one cannot achieve on their own.
In these unprecedented times everyone is being challenged to look at things from new perspectives, the city is not immune to that.
The pandemic has all forms of government reconsidering how it provides services to help its constituents.
How can the city of Lake Elmo handle population growth, and still provide the best services for all residents?
I break it into three segments: Listen and communicate, preservation and sustainability, safety and infrastructure.
Listen to the needs and wants of all residents, have authentic and consistent conversations on the decisions made by council. The growth needs to be balanced between commercial and residential while retaining the Lake Elmo charm of open spaces, parks, trails, downtown and farms.
We need to give residents an opportunity to be consumers, business owners or employees within their own city. We have changing infrastructure needs related to speed levels and traffic increases and we need greater connectivity of sidewalks and trails for the safety of our residents.
Residents need to see benefits related to the growth. Decisions made in the near term will set the course for decades;
I want to be a part of those decisions allowing this city to thrive and be a viable wonderful place to live for decades.
