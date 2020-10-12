Three candidates have filed for two seats on the Lake Elmo City Council. The Gazette asked all three candidates the same set of questions. Here are Katrina Beckstrom's responses:
Age: 47
Occupation: Consultant, Emergency Medical Technician, EMS Educator
Previous political/community experience:
• Active member of the Lake Elmo Public Safety Committee
• Community volunteer panelist for the Lake Elmo Fire Chief interviews
• Community based front-line public safety-first responder - Emergency Medical Technician and volunteer Emergency Medical First Responder.
What will be your No. 1 program or service priority if elected?
Our city has grown over the past few years, we are now seeing that some of our infrastructure, services and resources have not adequately evolved with our growth. My top priority will be to begin addressing our infrastructure needs through thoughtful review of the current situation, assessing and planning for the longer-term structure adjustments needed to accommodate our continued growth in a fiscally responsible manner. This long-range planning will be critical as we move ahead with building a new city hall and public safety building that will require a solid understanding of our current and future needs.
What is the biggest challenge that constituents have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic?
COVID has brought about a significant disruption of the lives of everyone in our country and has impacted people in varying ways to a point where I do not believe we can point to one challenge being greater than another. We see the hardships the initial shutdowns and the continued operating limitations placed upon our local business community. We have citizens also struggling financially due to unexpected furloughs, layoffs, and/or reduction in income. As a public safety first responder working on the frontlines, I have seen firsthand how the pandemic, shutdowns, emergency orders are affecting the health and wellbeing of our citizens with increased public service calls related mental illness, substance abuse, and domestic violence.
How can the city of Lake Elmo handle population growth, and still provide the best services for all residents?
We must pay close attention to our infrastructure such as public safety and city services to ensure our infrastructure grows at a pace that is consistent with our growth, and our city is prepared, staffed, and resourced appropriately. Lake Elmo currently has one of the lowest tax rates in Washington County, and with growth comes increased need for services. We will need to find a balance between what residents wish to pay in taxes and what we can realistically provide for services. Continuing to leverage our Lake Elmo Comprehensive Plan 2040 for guiding us through our continued growth, development, and decision-making processes will be key as we work to strike a balance and meet the expectations of our residents.
